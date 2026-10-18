Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 14, 2026 – American singer, songwriter and actress Gladys Knight will bring her live performance to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 13. Tickets for the show are $80, $84, $100, $120, and $145.

Widely known as the “Empress of Soul,” Knight initially rose to fame as the lead vocalist for her family music group, Gladys Knight & the Pips, which enjoyed enduring success in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. In 1989, Knight launched a successful solo career in R&B, gospel music, television, and film. Renowned for her powerful vocals and lasting influence on soul music, Knight continues to inspire audiences across generations.

Throughout her career, Knight has won seven Grammy Awards and earned multiple No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard R&B chart with tracks like “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “That’s What Friends Are For,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “If I Were Your Woman,” and more. She was also inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 as a member of Gladys Knight & the Pips, and the Grammy Hall of Fame for “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” in 1999 and “Midnight Train to Georgia” in 2018.

In 2022, Knight received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor for her lifetime contributions to American culture through performing arts. She earned many other notable awards, including an American Academy of Achievement award in 2019, a Soul Train Music Award in 2011, and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.

Don’t miss an opportunity to experience Gladys Knight’s timeless vocals and iconic catalog of hits with a live performance in one of the most popular entertainment venues in Santa Barbara County.