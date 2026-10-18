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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Friendship Center welcomed a full room of curious learners on Tuesday, October 13, for a special debut lecture by Dr. Bob Gray, an esteemed geology professor whose decades of research and teaching have left a lasting mark on Santa Barbara’s educational community. The lecture brought together Friendship Center members, longtime friends, former students, and admirers eager to hear Gray share a fascinating chapter of local scientific history: the discovery of pygmy mammoth fossils on San Miguel Island.

Although Gray has frequently visited Friendship Center’s Connections class over the past year to share insights from his previous lectures, Tuesday’s presentation was something new. For the first time, he presented his lecture on the pygmy mammoths his team discovered during an excavation on San Miguel Island in 1985. The event offered attendees a rare opportunity to hear the story directly from the scientist who helped uncover this remarkable piece of California’s natural history.

“Friendship Center is honored to have Dr. Gray teaching a full house at Friendship Center. Not a beat missed, or a microphone used, how lucky we are to learn from the best!” said Kathryn Westland, Executive Director of Friendship Center.

During the excavation, Gray and his team were flown to San Miguel Island by the Navy to begin their work. They uncovered evidence of pygmy mammoths, an ancient species less than half the size of their Columbian mammoth relatives. At the time, the mainland was only about three miles from the islands, and mammoths are believed to have swum across the water. Gray shared that he and his team jokingly dubbed the animals the “San Miguel swim team.”

The lecture explored the delicate process of excavating and preserving the fossils, explaining how his team carefully strengthened fragile bones with specialized fluids, encased them in protective plaster jackets, and documented each discovery to avoid damaging additional fossils that might remain hidden beneath the surface.

For attendees, the experience was more than a geology lesson. It was an opportunity to learn directly from an accomplished educator, ask questions, and share in the excitement of discovery alongside fellow community members.

Gray holds a Ph.D. in geology and spent his career as a distinguished professor at Santa Barbara City College, where he helped shape the college’s geology department and expand opportunities for students pursuing the sciences. His contributions included helping establish the marine technology program, developing the building now known as the Earth and Biological Sciences building, and establishing both the geology majors program and the two-year geoscience technology program.

Among his many professional honors, Gray received the American Association of Petroleum Geologists’ Grover E. Murray Memorial Distinguished Educator Award in 2008. Awarded to just one college geology educator in the United States each year, the distinction recognized his exceptional contributions to geology education. Gray remains the only community college educator to have received the award.

The pygmy mammoth fossil featured in Gray’s lecture can be seen today at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, offering community members another opportunity to connect with the remarkable discovery.

Friendship Center’s Connections class serves older adults experiencing early changes in memory, providing opportunities for meaningful engagement, thought-provoking activities, and camaraderie. By welcoming guest speakers like Gray, the program creates opportunities for participants to continue exploring their interests, engaging with new ideas, and building connections through shared learning.

As Friendship Center celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, opportunities like this reflect the organization’s longstanding commitment to fostering connection, curiosity, and community among older adults.

About Friendship Center

Founded in 1976, Friendship Center is a nonprofit adult day services organization dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults living with dementia and providing support, education, and respite for their families. Through engaging programs, compassionate care, and meaningful community connections, Friendship Center helps participants thrive while maintaining dignity, purpose, and joy.

For more information, visit fcsb.org.