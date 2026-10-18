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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara County Education Office invites readers, writers, educators, and literature enthusiasts to the 74th annual Breakfast with the Authors. This beloved event brings guests together over a delicious breakfast to meet local authors, poets, and illustrators and enjoy a morning of creative, inspiring conversation.

Don’t miss your chance: Sponsored tickets are available to cover the $15 admission cost for a limited number of attendees. Thanks to a generous sponsor, every ticket also includes a book in addition to breakfast. Visit http://www.sbceo.org/breakfast to register and learn more about sponsored tickets.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026 from 8:45 am to 12 pm in the SBCEO auditorium (4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara) and welcomes educators, teachers, librarians, library media specialists, community members, and emerging writers with an interest in books, storytelling, and the writing process.

This year’s theme, “The Power of Paradox,” explores how seemingly opposing truths can exist at the same time – and how the tension between them draws readers deeper into a story, moving beyond simple ideas of good and bad, light and dark, to reveal the complexity of the human experience.

Each speaker will share about their own writing journeys and processes, offering valuable insights for emerging and experienced creators alike. This year’s featured authors include:

Register to attend by Friday, November 6, 2026 at http://www.sbceo.org/breakfast . Early registration is encouraged as space is limited to allow for personal interaction with the authors and illustrators. Tickets are $15, with a limited number of sponsored tickets available, and include breakfast and a book.