As the situation at Washington Elementary has made national headlines, so have misleading portrayals of our school. We ask our Santa Barbara community not to lose sight of the nearly 500 students who walk through our doors each day.

The national coverage has characterized our school as “posh,” a portrayal that misrepresents the Washington community we know and love. Washington is a diverse public school serving families from across Santa Barbara. More than 40 percent of our students are socioeconomically disadvantaged, nearly 12 percent have disabilities, and approximately 9 percent are English learners. Nearly half our school (45%) are students of color.

Although Washington is located in the Mesa neighborhood, many of our students come from the Eastside and neighborhoods throughout the city. Reducing our school to a stereotype overlooks the real families, backgrounds, and experiences that make up our community.

The ongoing news coverage and social media posts are creating additional disruption and affecting the morale of our staff and students. Our school community remains focused on what matters most: our children. Regardless of the circumstances, their well-being, academic growth, and social experiences must remain the priority.

Our children still need a positive, supportive school environment where they can learn, grow, build friendships, and feel a sense of belonging. They deserve opportunities to explore new subjects, experience different cultures, go on field trips, and participate in the activities that make school more than just a classroom.

That is why Washington School PTO is asking our community to help shift the focus back to our students and their needs. Our annual fundraiser, The Wildcat Fund, kicks off on October 19 and supports our students’ academic growth and social development beyond what district funding provides. (In fact, our school is one of the least funded in the district.)

We cannot control every headline or social media post, but we can choose how we support our school community. We hope Santa Barbara will stand with Washington’s students and families, resist adding to the gossip and help rebuild a sense of unity,. This will ensure that our children continue to have the resources and opportunities they deserve.

Every contribution — of any size — adds up. If you would like to support our students, please consider donating to The Wildcat Fund at https://givebutter.com/wildcatfund.