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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Oct. 12, 2026): Rally4Kids, the signature fundraising event for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC), wrapped its 2026 edition with the most successful fundraising year in the event’s history!

This year’s rally debuted a new format. Drivers set out Friday, October 9, from Carpinteria on a 225 mile scenic route, winding through Ojai, the backcountry, and the high desert – all while staying off Highway 101. Checkpoints included the Santa Barbara Pistachio Company in Maricopa and the historic Fox Theatre in Taft, home of the crowd favorite “Talent in Taft” challenge, before a stop at Morro Rock and a rooftop lunch finish at Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo.

“We designed this year as a destination rally so drivers could take a more scenic route, discover places they’d never been, and enjoy the gala the next night instead of rushing to it. Every mile was in service of the kids.” said Ray Link, Rally4Kids Chairman.

The weekend culminated Saturday, October 10, with The Grand Tour Gala: An Evening Around the World on the Great Meadow at Santa Barbara City College. Guests enjoyed a culinary tour of Italian, Japanese, and German fare and an opening taiko performance by Ojai O’Daiko. Auctioneer Andrew Firestone then led a live appeal that blew past its goal, maxing out the fundraising thermometer while guests kept raising paddles.

“This support strengthens our ability to provide safe, welcoming spaces, caring mentors, and meaningful opportunities for youth across our county. We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped make the evening a success and showed our young people that this community believes in them” said Melinda Cabrera, CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

This year’s funds will support UBGC’s year-round programs, from academic support and mentorship to athletics, the arts, and Camp Whittier. Rally4Kids is the largest fundraiser of the year – ensuring every child has access to a great future.

Rally4Kids 2026 was made possible by Title Sponsor Chevron; Rally Sponsors Ray Link & Jill Taylor; Champion Sponsors Milpas Motors, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Bill & Christine Wilson, US Bank, Joe & Carol Monteil, Carl & Ana Eschenbach, Angel & Frankie Martinez, David & Courtney Williams, David & Julia Carver, and an anonymous donor; Checkpoint Sponsors Demboski & Chapman Financial and Insurance Solutions, Monte & Maria Wilson, and Schneider Autohaus; and many more underwriters, drivers, and volunteers.

About United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

Since 1938, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has worked to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Learn more at unitedbg.org.