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Santa Barbara, Ca – October 4, 2026 – Girl Scout Troop 55524 today announced its upcoming Seasonal Sales community art market, a curated event designed to celebrate local creativity, foster youth entrepreneurship, and support community service.

The Seasonal Sales art market brings together local artists, makers, young entrepreneurs, families, and shoppers for a day of community engagement and small business support. Planned and managed entirely by the members of Girl Scout Troop 55524, the event serves as a hands-on learning lab where the girls gain practical business experience in leadership, budgeting, marketing, customer service, teamwork, and event management. Designed as a Girl Scout Take Action project, this event fulfills a vital community need by uplifting young artists and bringing neighbors together through shared creativity. By hosting the market, the troop empowers local youth while creating a new space for community connection.

“This art market gives our Girl Scouts a unique platform to put critical life and business skills into action,” said Leah Hill, Troop 55524 Co-Leader. “The market showcases the power of youth entrepreneurship while directly supporting our troop’s goals and service initiatives.”

Event Details:

What: Seasonal Sales Community Art Market

Seasonal Sales Community Art Market When: Sunday, December 6 2026 10am-4pm

Sunday, December 6 2026 10am-4pm Where: Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Ave, Goleta, Ca 93117)

Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Ave, Goleta, Ca 93117) Vendor Booth Fees: $25/youth, $55/adult

$25/youth, $55/adult Event Admission: Free

Local community members, families, and media are invited to attend and support these rising leaders. For more information about vendor opportunities, event schedules, or how to support Troop 55524, please contact Lynne Zell at (805)284-2236, seasonalsales55524@gmail.com, or visit Seasonal Sales.

About Girl Scout Troop 55524 Established in 2020, Girl Scout Troop 55524 has served over 30 girls (currently ages 5-12) throughout Santa Barbara who are dedicated to becoming women of courage, confidence, and character, and who will make the world a better place. Through project-based learning, outdoor skills, creativity, leadership opportunities, and community service, the girl-led troop empowers young women to become effective leaders and active community contributors.