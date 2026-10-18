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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers on northbound US Highway 101 will encounter traffic control north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23 from 9 am until 3 pm for a rock scaling operation to enhance public safety, weather permitting.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will lead travelers to a full stop during these intermittent rolling highway closures not to exceed 15 minutes. These temporary full closures will allow Caltrans to remove dislodged rocks from the highway.

Electronic message boards will be activated informing everyone to be prepared to stop upon reaching this work zone.

This work will be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team of Buellton and Caltrans Engineers from San Luis Obispo, CA.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 or visit our website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans- near-me/district-5