There is a quiet, devastating financial crisis brewing in Los Olivos, and it’s wrapped in the boring bureaucracy of a wastewater project.

The board majority of Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD) is quietly marching our town toward an astounding $60 million gravity pipeline to Solvang. Here is the part they aren’t shouting from the rooftops: This massive multimillion-dollar infrastructure is designed to primarily benefit heavy-water-using commercial businesses and downtown hotels.

Yet, guess who is being handed the bill? Local residential homeowners.

This is an absolute bait-and-switch. The unfairness is intentionally baked into the upcoming vote that is required by Proposition 218. Under current rules, voting power is heavily weighted by property size and commercial water utility. This means corporate downtown commercial entities hold a rigged, built-in advantage over regular families. Everyday citizens are being systematically locked out of a fair process.

For our retired neighbors living on fixed incomes, this isn’t just local politics — it’s a direct threat to their survival. Seniors relying on stable pensions or Social Security cannot simply go out and find a second job to pay for a $60 million commercial pipeline. A permanent, compounding utility fee forces our most vulnerable residents into heartbreaking, unconscionable choices: do they pay their skyrocketing utility bill, or do they buy their necessary medical care and groceries?

We are effectively forcing seniors out of the homes they’ve owned for decades so that downtown commercial districts can expand their capacity.

It does not have to be this way. An incoming LOCSD board has the immediate legal authority to stop this exploitation. While they can’t change California’s Proposition 218 math, they can structurally rewrite the rules to protect us. A reformed board can establish “zones of benefit” so residential neighborhoods only pay for infrastructure that actually touches their homes. They can recalculate “special benefit” metrics, forcing the commercial properties driving the highest wastewater demands to pay their fair share.

But the current board majority refuses to even look at the numbers. They completely buried independent REGEN engineering studies — even after a community group put up a $75,000 grant to evaluate lower-cost, localized alternatives. Only incumbent Greg Parks stood up to demand transparency.

The special interests have the system rigged under Proposition 218, but they forgot one thing: they don’t control our ballots. In the November 3, 2026, General Election, every registered resident has equal voting power.

We can completely dismantle this corporate subsidy by electing a new board majority: Brad Saarloos, Fred Razo, and incumbent Greg Parks.

Share this article, talk to your neighbors, and let’s protect our fixed-income seniors from runaway corporate debt. Vote Saarloos, Razo, and Parks to save the future of Los Olivos.