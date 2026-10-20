Aaron Michael Shields 2002–2026

Our close-knit community is heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend, Aaron Michael Shields, known to many of us as Mike. Our dog-social group began as a place to run our pets as they played and learned to socialize. Mike brought his warmth to our gatherings, and his absence is felt deeply by every person and every pup who had the privilege of knowing him. Our dog social will not feel the same without him. We are heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend, who died in a car accident in Chatsworth.

Credit: Courtesy

Mike’s love for dogs was evident in everything he did. He understood their personalities, earned their trust, and cared for them with training, patience, and genuine affection. Through his work at Camp Canine, his own pet-sitting business, and the kindness he showed every dog he encountered; he brought comfort and happiness to animals and their people alike. Many of us saw firsthand how naturally dogs were drawn to him and how he undertook the responsibility of caring for them. Mike dreamed of one day opening his own dog resort, a vision that reflected both his ambition and his generous heart. It would have been a place shaped by the same joy, safety, and compassion he gave so freely.

Born on January 13, 2002, in Staten Island, New York, Mike showed determination from an early age. He began playing football at 8 years old at the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx. He later played at Frederick Douglass Academy and, after moving to Las Vegas in 2018, at Centennial High School, where he graduated in 2020. Football remained an important part of his journey as he continued playing in college, first in Arizona and later in Santa Barbara alongside his brother Tyrone. When an injury required him to step away from the game he loved, Mike faced that difficult change with resilience. Rather than allowing one chapter to define him, he turned more fully toward another passion, helping dogs and building a future around their care.

Mike graduated from Santa Barbara City College this year with an associate degree and was preparing to enlist in the United States Air Force. He had goals, talent, courage, and so much life ahead of him. Yet for those of us who knew him at the dog social, it was his everyday presence that meant the most. We will remember his kindness, protective nature, bright laughter, easy conversations, and the energy he carried with him. Whether talking about dogs, sharing plans for the future, or relaxing among friends, Mike helped make our little dog social family feel welcoming, fun, and connected.

The Shields family | Credit: Courtesy

Above all, Mike loved his family deeply. His devotion was visible in the way he lived — present, loyal, protective, and rooted in love. The bond he shared with those closest to him was a central part of who he was, and we know that no words can fully ease the pain of this loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his mother, Teena; his sister, Alicia; his niece, Alora; his brothers, Carmello and Tyrone; his grandmother, Grandma Glen; his great-grandmother, GG Ivey; his uncles, Rob, Tony, and Danny; his aunt, Tia Maria; his beloved Aunt Hannah; his father, William; and his many cherished cousins. We hold each of you in our hearts and hope you feel the care surrounding Mike’s memory.

We are grateful that our paths crossed with Mike’s and that we had the privilege of knowing him. Our friendships at a dog park may begin because of our animals, but they grew through the consistency, trust, and stories we’ve shared over time. Every time we gather with our dogs, we will think of Mike with joy. We will remember his compassion, the dreams he spoke about, and the future he was working so hard to create.

Mike’s time with us was far too short, but the kindness and memories he left will remain within this community. He will be deeply missed, never forgotten, and forever a beloved member of our pack.