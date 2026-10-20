I am writing in regard to the incident at San Marcos High School in which four teenage girls posted a TikTok recreating a popular meme by artificially darkening their skin to match an AI-generated image of young Black boys, accompanied by ninja emojis commonly understood online as a stand-in for a racial slur.

That action was wrong and carries with it a hateful past and should never be allowed. I am encouraged that this community addressed this aspect regarding this incident. Racial stereotypes and mockery have no place in our community.

At the same time, I am concerned that this single post by four teenagers has become the vessel into which all past grievances and incidents are now being assigned to these four teenage girls. Those grievances and incidents should absolutely be addressed, but not assigned to these four girls. Treating this episode as the definitive embodiment of every racial harm in the district risks both over-punishing the young people involved and under-addressing the broader institutional issues that community members have raised.

This moment can be more. It is an opportunity for Santa Barbara to lead with teaching and accountability, rather than collective targeting. We can insist that the girls understand the real harm caused, learn, and accept appropriate consequences. We can also create space for honest dialogue about why so many grievances are being assigned to them, what patterns of racial disrespect or neglect have been felt over time, and how adults can model better ways of treating one another.

This is an opportunity for our children to see that we can condemn a harmful act without turning these four girls into the sole repositories of every frustration. Instead, can we show them that consequences, accountability, education, restoration, and genuine community conversation are stronger than endless public shaming. Can we, Santa Barbara, take this harmful incident and use it as the catalyst of positive real change for our community.