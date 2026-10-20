If there is one thing that should have been driven home to all of us over the past 10 years, it is that when it comes to electing candidates, we should value integrity and competence above all else. Even above party affiliation or a policy difference here or there.

It is for that reason, that I am voting for Kristen Sneddon, for mayor.

I do not know any of the other candidates and, therefore, I certainly have nothing bad to say about them. But I do know Kristen and only have good things to say about her. She is a highly competent, intelligent, high-character individual who having served on the city council for the past eight years, has the experience and knowledge to lead this city.

Santa Barbara has many challenges ahead in the next four years: meeting our housing obligations, addressing traffic congestion, ensuring pedestrian safety, and creating a hospitable atmosphere for small local businesses, all while maintaining the unique character and atmosphere that makes this one of the best cities in all of California to live in.

I am confident that Kristen Sneddon is the most competent person to tackle these challenges.

That is why I am supporting and voting for Kristen Sneddon for mayor.