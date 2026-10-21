We are surprised and impressed these days, and in this environment, when someone steps up to run for public office. It is all the more impressive when a superbly qualified candidate puts herself forward and into the fray.

The candidate who continually surprises and awes us is Devon Wardlow for District 4.

Devon is a homegrown Santa Barbara native who, as a five-year member of the city’s Planning Commission, has worked on all of the issues important to us and hasn’t backed down against current horrifying attacks and odds.

Devon is the most qualified candidate who understand the priorities of her neighbors and the entire community. Her resume tells us all.

We sincerely hope the residents of District 4 elect Devon, we only wish we could vote for her directly.