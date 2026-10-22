If you support fair housing costs, quality education, woman’s health, protection of our immigrant community, and support our local public service employees, Kristen Sneddon deserves your vote.

Kristen is a highly accomplished and engaged member of our community: an Environmental Geology professor, Peabody and Starr King parent and board member, and has served on city council for nine years. She approaches policy and planning issues with respect and compassion. In addition to her humanitarian and political stances, she has widespread support. For example: Planned Parenthood, S.B. Teacher’s Association, Tenants Union, City Firefighters, Indivisible, SEIU, and a host of local officials and residents.

By contrast, Eric Friedman has accepted campaign funding from real estate industry insiders, business owners, and developers, including Montecito resident Herb Simon. With net worth a staggering $7.7 billion dollars, Simon is co-founder of Simon Property Group, owner of hundreds of shopping malls and an international real estate investment trust. Eric’s position on City Council the past few years shows he is thoughtful and asks good questions, but I feel his association with business and developer interests might prove to be problematic.

District 5 council candidate Ian Baucke has the background and intelligence to be a good manager. His supporter list pretty much mirrors Ms. Sneddon’s, which in my opinion bodes well for a great working relationship. His opponent, Cevin Cathell’s funders parallels Mr. Friedman’s. The choice, for me, is clear. Kristen Sneddon for mayor and Ian Baucke for council.