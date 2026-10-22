We’re fortunate to have strong mayoral candidates. Our community faces formidable challenges. Our city must navigate rising costs while managing the budget responsibly, rebuild reserves, prepare for climate uncertainty, and address aging infrastructure. We must confront a lack of affordability as residents struggle with housing and healthcare; strengthen schools, and improve literacy, to give our children the tools they need to succeed; and bring economic vitality to State Street and beyond.

These challenges demand thoughtful, experienced, and principled leadership. Eric Friedman’s combination of experience, judgment, and commitment make him a compelling choice for mayor. He’s been part of this community since childhood, bringing decades of public service at city and county levels, along with postgraduate education in public policy. His experience spans nonprofit leadership and the realities of working and raising a family in our community. Eric is a thoughtful, pragmatic, and moderate voice who listens to different perspectives and works to balance the varied interests and needs of our community. He takes time to research complex issues, consult experts, and consider practical solutions and alternatives. He collaborates with city staff, local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and educators to move our community forward.

Eric is a man of his word. His public statements and views are consistent. He makes difficult decisions, explains his reasoning, and remains committed to finding solutions.

We deserve a mayor who combines experience with integrity, listens, is open minded, and approaches difficult decisions with care and accountability.

Trust in, and vote for, Eric Friedman for mayor.