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Hello,

The recent rain was great – until it started raining inside Art From Scrap!

Our store is temporarily closed while we assess the damage and make repairs.

That means the Donation Day on Monday, October 26, is canceled and our Crafternoon workshop this Saturday, October 24, is also canceled.*

We apologize for any inconvenience.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is that Art From Scrap has won Best Place to Make Art and Best Art/Craft Supply Store in the Santa Barbara Independent’s Best of Readers’ Poll.

We are thrilled by this honor and look forward to offering you even more ways to get creative when we reopen.

Thanks to everyone who voted – we appreciate your support.

Stay tuned for updates about our progress as we work toward reopening!

The Art From Scrap Team at Explore Ecology