The Bishop Diego football team failed to take advantage of a final opportunity to make a playoff push with a 40-14 loss to Simi Valley on Thursday night at La Playa Stadium

The Cardinals sputtered offensively and surrendered big plays defensively as the visiting Pioneers jumped out to a 27-7 halftime lead and cruised to victory.

“We were on our heels from the very beginning, so credit to them,” said Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford. “On a short week, they recognized that we were shorthanded, and they came out and executed.”

Bishop Diego (2-7 overall, 0-4 in the Marmonte League) has been decimated by injuries this season. With many of its top players typically playing on both sides of the ball, the product on the field has suffered dramatically as several freshmen and sophomores have assumed key roles.

The loss to Simi Valley extended the Cardinals’ losing streak to seven games.

Simi Valley immediately marched down the field on its opening drive, with Salvador E. Villa opening the scoring on a four-yard touchdown run with 9:07 remaining in the first quarter.

An interception by Simi Valley’s Isaiah Arreola set up the Pioneers’ second touchdown, as Villa punched into the end zone for his second score of the game with just over one minute remaining in the first quarter, increasing Simi Valley’s lead to 14-0.

The Pioneers showcased their passing attack on their next drive, as junior quarterback Connor Petrov found Micah Hannah for a 12-yard touchdown pass. The score increased Simi Valley’s lead to 20-0, as the ensuing extra-point attempt was unsuccessful.

The Cardinals put together a promising drive late in the second quarter, as quarterback Kaleo Satele found tight end Jeremiah Mercier over the middle for a 17-yard pass that brought the ball to the one-yard line. Mateo Williams plunged into the end zone on the next play, cutting Bishop Diego’s deficit to 20-7 with just under two minutes remaining in the first half.

With Bishop Diego set to receive the ball after halftime, a defensive stop on Simi Valley’s next possession was crucial to keeping the Cardinals’ comeback hopes alive. However, the Pioneers put together a six-play, 69-yard drive capped by a 20-yard touchdown run by Villa with just under a minute remaining in the first half.

#8 Mavaega Luvu broke free from the Simi Valley secondary for an 81-yard touchdown reception. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Senior Mavaega Luvu was a bright spot for Bishop Diego in the second half, taking a short pass from Satele and racing down the field for an 81-yard touchdown reception. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Luvu displayed impressive athleticism on the play, outrunning the Simi Valley secondary to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 40-14 with under a minute remaining in the third quarter.

“He’s got size, he’s got very good range, he’s got good hands, and he’s got a lot more speed than people recognize,” Crawford said of Luvu. “He’s still got a ton of potential. This is his first time ever playing defense, so he’s another kid who’s got to play on both sides of the ball.”

Junior Gabe Phillips was a stalwart in the secondary for Bishop Diego, as the Cardinals held Simi Valley scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Bishop Diego will close out its season at Oaks Christian on Friday, October 30.