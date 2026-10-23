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LOMPOC, CA, October 19, 2026 – The City of Lompoc invites community members to join together and “Make a Difference” through service projects on Saturday, October 24, 2026. Make a Difference Day is a national day dedicated to community service and volunteerism.

Volunteers are encouraged to join City efforts to support a variety of projects throughout Lompoc. This is an opportunity for residents to give back and connect with their community while also making a positive difference in the places where they live, work, and play.

Volunteers should meet at 9:00 a.m. at Lompoc City Hall, located at 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436. From there, groups will head to various project sites. A volunteer lunch will be provided at City Hall at 12:00 p.m.Community members interested in participating or seeking additional information may contact the City of Lompoc at (805) 875-8100.

Lompoc Parks & Recreation appreciates the time and dedication of volunteers who help strengthen our community and support department commitment to Creating Community Through People, Parks & Programs.

The Lompoc Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.