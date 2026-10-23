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SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 19, 2026

Have you recently welcomed a baby, or are you expecting? Join the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) and a variety of partnering organizations in the Faulkner Gallery on Saturday, November 7, for our annual Community Baby Shower. Parents & caregivers can discover programs, resources and services that support the health, development, and early literacy of young children.

Be one of the first 50 attendees to receive a special goody bag filled with materials to support your growing family.

“Navigating Santa Barbara with a baby can be a big challenge for first time parents” said Rebecca Robertson, Youth Services Librarian, “this annual event is a great opportunity to find out what free resources exist to support them in their new role”.

Community Baby Shower

Saturday, November 7, 2026

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event information | Add event to your calendar

For the full list of participating organizations, please visit Community Baby Shower (sbplibrary.org/ CommunityBabyShower).

About Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Public Library, established in 1882, offers free access to books, technology, programs, and resources for all. Everyone is invited to explore our collections, connect with the community, and enjoy a wide range of events. From the stacks to the streets, SBPL promotes literacy through community. We are books, and more!