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OAKLAND, Calif. – With El Niño conditions strengthening ahead of winter, FEMA encourages everyone to take steps now to prepare for possible heavy rain, flooding and other storm impacts.

El Niño can influence seasonal weather patterns, and conditions will vary by location. Everyone should follow National Weather Service forecasts and guidance from their state, territorial, tribal and local officials as storms develop. You can also download the free FEMA App which allows you to receive real-time weather alerts, locate emergency shelters in your area, prepare for common hazards, and more.

“Readiness does not have to happen all at once,” said FEMA Region 9 Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton. “Start by making a plan with the people in your household, checking your insurance coverage and gathering the things you would need if you had to leave quickly.”

FEMA encourages households to:

Don’t wait for a storm to review your flood insurance. Most standard homeowners and renters policies do not cover flood damage. Because National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies typically have a 30-day waiting period before taking effect, it is vital to secure coverage early. Visit http://www.floodsmart.gov/policy-quote to get a personalized quote and connect with local providers to purchase your policy.



Most standard homeowners and renters policies do not cover flood damage. Because National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies typically have a before taking effect, it is vital to secure coverage early. Visit http://www.floodsmart.gov/policy-quote to get a personalized quote and connect with local providers to purchase your policy. Make an evacuation plan. Know where you can stay, how you will get there and how family members will reconnect if separated. Include pets and anyone who needs help evacuating in your plan.



Know where you can stay, how you will get there and how family members will reconnect if separated. Include pets and anyone who needs help evacuating in your plan. Prepare a go-bag with medications, chargers, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio and essential supplies . Keep important documents in a waterproof container and secure copies you can access if you leave home.



. Keep important documents in a waterproof container and secure copies you can access if you leave home. Stay informed. Sign up for local alerts and follow instructions from local officials. Never drive or walk through floodwater.



Visit Ready.gov/floods for preparedness tips and FloodSmart.gov to learn about flood insurance.

To download a flyer with more information, visit https://www.fema.gov/sites/ default/files/graphics/fema_ r9_el-nino-flyer.jpg.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

Follow FEMA Region 9 online at x.com/FEMARegion9.

You can also follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA’s Facebook page or Espanol page, on Truth Social and FEMA’s YouTube account.

For preparedness information, follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Readygov, on Instagram @Readygov or on the Ready Facebook page.