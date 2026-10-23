Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on northbound US 101 in Carpinteria will encounter a full closure of the Linden Ave. on-ramp on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Crews will access the sewer manhole located between the concrete barrier and the sound wall to install a new lining inside the sewer pipe. Northbound travelers will be detoured to enter US 101 at Casitas Pass Rd.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control. Travelers may experience delays of up to 5 minutes.

The closure at Linden Ave. is expected to be completed by Thursday, Oct. 29.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca. gov/