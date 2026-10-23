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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on Highway 192 in Montecito will encounter a full overnight closure Monday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 27.

This full closure will take place from 9 pm to 6 am just east of Moore Road to west of Park Lane as crews access 11 utility poles replacing overhead wires.

The following detours will be available:

· Travelers heading south on Highway 192 will be detoured onto Sheffield Dr.

· Travelers heading north on Highway 192 will be detoured onto San Ysidro Rd.

Access will be allowed to residents in the area of the full closure. Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure. Please allow for extra time for your travels. The full overnight closure work is expected to be completed by the morning of October 28.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information in real time at: https://quickmap.dot.ca. gov/