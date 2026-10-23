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LOMPOC, CA, October 19, 2026 – Improvement work at Lompoc’s College Park will begin Monday, October 19, 2026. College Park will be closed to the public for the duration of the work to allow construction activities to proceed safely and efficiently.Construction work for the project will also impact parking at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. Aquatic Center visitors are encouraged to plan ahead to allow additional time for parking. Visitors to the Aquatic Center should also follow all posted signs and construction-related advisories.The city appreciates the community’s understanding and patience while College Park is improved for residents and visitors.For additional information, please contact the City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation Department.

The Lompoc Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.