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About the Event

Join AIA Santa Barbara for the October General Meeting featuring Stefanos Polyzoides. The discussion will explore the State Street Master Plan, the design principles and planning strategies that shaped it, and its vision for the future of downtown Santa Barbara.

About Stefanos Polyzoides



Stefanos Polyzoides is an architect, urban planner, educator, and lead consultant for Santa Barbara’s recently adopted State Street Master Plan. The State Street Master Plan establishes a long-range vision for the revitalization of downtown Santa Barbara, addressing public space, mobility, economic vitality, and the future character of State Street.



He earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees in architecture and urban planning from Princeton University. As co-founder of the Congress for the New Urbanism and partner at Moule & Polyzoides, Polyzoides has been an influential voice in walkable urbanism, mixed-use development, housing, transit-oriented design, and the creation of enduring public spaces.



His career spans architecture, urban design, planning, education, and theory, and he is a widely recognized speaker on the design of cities, neighborhoods, and the public realm.

Date: October 29, 2026

Time: 4:00PM – 7:00PM

Location: SOHO Santa Barbara | 1221 State St Ste 205, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Dinner Provided

REGISTER HERE