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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — This fall, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct prescribed burns for strategic wildland fuel reduction purposes east of Santa Maria in Tepusquet Canyon near Tepusquet Road. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department tentatively plans to burn 289 acres of brush and oak understory over a two-day period. These burns are part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires and can help prevent their spread.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) staff reviewed the Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County. The burn will be conducted when meteorological conditions are favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize air quality impacts on surrounding communities. The burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.

These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Please use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.

NEW! You can view all available information about this prescribed burn, as well as upcoming and past prescribed burns, on APCD’s new Prescribed Burns Map: https://RxBurns.OurAir.org/.

More information about the Prescribed Burns Map: http://www.OurAir.org/102026-news-rxburnmap/