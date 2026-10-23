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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara Unified celebrated the groundbreaking Monday for the Building Community Wellness Project at San Marcos High School, which includes new facilities for the Cottage Health Careers Academy at San Marcos High School and the renovation of the Elings Wells Family Wellness Center, marking an investment in health career education and student well-being.

“We have students who already know they want to work in health care and others who discover that interest right here at San Marcos,” said Principal Dare Holdren. “We want to give all of them the chance to see what’s possible. These new spaces will let our Royals get hands-on experience, build confidence, and pursue health care careers that will allow them to live and work in their hometown.”

The Building Community Wellness Project will replace four aging portable classroom buildings with three permanent classroom buildings housing five specialized classrooms to serve the Cottage Health Careers Academy at San Marcos High School in the Doris B. Mithun Mini-Campus. New spaces will include science laboratories, a demonstration classroom with patient-bed learning stations, a permanent restroom facility, and outdoor learning areas.

The project will also modernize the existing Elings Wells Family Wellness Center, the space where students and community members can access care and support.

“We want every student to feel supported in school and to graduate with opportunities for their future,” said Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado. “This project reflects that commitment. We are investing in spaces where students can learn, receive support, and prepare for careers that our community needs. We are grateful to the Royal Pride Foundation and our partners for helping us bring these opportunities to more students.”

The project builds on the commitment made through the 2016 Measure I bond to replace aging portable classrooms with permanent facilities. It combines District funding with support from the Royal Pride Foundation, which has partnered with the District on the project through a funding agreement established in 2023.

The Cottage Health Careers Academy at San Marcos High School has prepared San Marcos students for health care careers for more than 20 years. The new facilities will support career pathway instruction and workforce preparation, while the Elings Wells Family Wellness Center improvements will support student wellness programming.

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The project is expected to cost around $11,000,000 and is scheduled to be completed in December 2027.

McGillivray Construction Inc. is the project’s construction contractor, and Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects Inc. designed the project. The Division of the State Architect approved the plans on July 31, 2026.

For more information about the academy and the community campaign, visit buildingcommunitywellness.org/ health-careers-academy.