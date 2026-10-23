Santa Barbara County Democratic Leaders Unite to Host Community-Wide Election Night Watch Party

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After months of campaigning, passionate debates, countless volunteer hours, and an election season that has tested the energy of even the most dedicated advocates, Santa Barbara County’s Democratic community is coming together for something worth celebrating: each other.

Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee, and Santa Barbara Young Democrats are joining forces to host a countywide Election Night Watch Party on Tuesday, November 3, from 7:30 – 10:30 PM at Validation Ale in Santa Barbara.

The event brings together Democratic candidates, campaign teams, volunteers, supporters, and community members from across Santa Barbara County for an evening of connection, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to the values that unite us.

One community. Many campaigns. A shared purpose.

Election cycles can be exhausting, competitive, and at times divisive – even among those working toward similar goals. But the three host organizations believe that our collective strength comes not from agreeing on every candidate or every issue, but from our willingness to work together, build relationships, and remain united in our commitment to democracy.

“Campaigns may put us on different teams for a season, but our shared commitment to Democratic and progressive values extends far beyond any single race. Election night is an opportunity to come together, reconnect, and remind ourselves that we’re all part of something bigger. Our goal is to build a Democratic community that is stronger, more collaborative, and more welcoming – before, during, and long after election day.”

– Joint statement from the leadership of the three host organizations

Everyone has a place at the party.

The organizers extend a special invitation to every Democratic candidate running for office in Santa Barbara County, their campaign teams, supporters, and volunteers—regardless of endorsements, campaign affiliations, or election outcomes.

Whether you’ve spent months knocking on doors, making calls, organizing neighbors, or simply following the election from home, you’re invited to pull up a chair, share a meal, watch the returns, and reconnect with the people who make our local Democratic community what it is.

More than a one-night celebration, the three organizations hope this gathering marks the beginning of a new annual tradition—one that strengthens collaboration across organizations, campaigns, generations, and communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

Because while elections come and go, the relationships we build and the work we do together endure.

EVENT DETAILS

Santa Barbara County Democratic Election Night Watch Party

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Time: 7:30 – 10:30 PM

Location: Validation Ale 102 E. Yanonali Street (Funk Zone)

Admission: FREE – RSVP required;

Food & Drinks: Complimentary buffet and no-host bar

Guests: Adults only

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/ events/2026-election-night- watch-party?source=web-events

Come for the election returns. Stay for the community. Let’s make election night a tradition worth sharing!

Jointly hosted and endorsed by:

Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County

Claudette Roehrig, President

Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee and Young Democrats of Santa Barbara County

Christian Alonso, President