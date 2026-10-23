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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Oct. 19, 2026) — Santa Barbara Zoo President & CEO Charles Hopper has been appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to the California State Park and Recreation Commission, bringing his experience leading zoos and aquariums to a statewide body that guides the administration, protection and development of California’s state park system.

Established in 1927, the Commission has nine voting members, who are appointed by the Governor to staggered four-year terms. Hopper joins a commission that includes distinguished Californians such as Chair Phil Ginsburg, former director of San Francisco Recreation and Parks; Vice Chair Francesca Vietor, former operations director at Rainforest Action Network; and Chuck Bonham, former director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and current California executive director of The Nature Conservancy.

Just as state parks connect people with nature through public lands and outdoor experiences, zoos and aquariums do so through education, science and firsthand encounters with animals. Hopper’s appointment gives the Zoo and California State Parks a chance to share expertise and explore new ways to work together on wildlife protection, public access and outdoor experiences.

“Zoos, aquariums and state parks share a common purpose in connecting people with nature while protecting it for the future,” said Hopper. “Public access and responsible stewardship go hand in hand. When people have meaningful opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and experience wildlife and wild places, those experiences can inspire them to care, invest in conservation, and share in the responsibility of protecting our natural resources. I’m honored to serve in this capacity and help strengthen that connection.”

Hopper has served as President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo since 2025. Before that, he was Chief Operating Officer at Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography from 2021 to 2025 and held a variety of leadership roles at Seattle Aquarium from 2008 to 2021. Earlier in his career, he served on active duty in the United States Air Force as a Supply System Analyst and in Health Services Management from 2000–2003. He then served in the Air Force Reserve from 2003–2008. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Seattle Pacific University.

Hopper also serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the independent accrediting organization for zoos and aquariums in the United States and around the world. AZA accreditation represents the highest standards in animal care and welfare, conservation and education.

The appointment comes as the Santa Barbara Zoo works toward its vision of becoming the Central Coast leader in conservation, with programs focused on threatened and endangered California species and partnerships with the agencies and organizations that care for California’s natural spaces, including California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Coastal Conservancy, and California Coastal Commission, among many others. The Zoo is also exploring ways to expand its role as a hub for conservation, science and education, including plans to open a Conservation Center at California State University Channel Islands.

Hopper’s appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. Governor Newsom’s announcement, which includes additional appointments and reappointments to state boards, commissions and government positions throughout California, is available [HERE].

Charles Hopper headshot available [HERE].

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA ZOO

The Santa Barbara Zoo is a leader in wildlife conservation, education, and community engagement, advancing efforts to conserve biodiversity and ecosystems in California and around the world. Beautifully located on 30 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Zoo is home to more than 360 animals representing over 97 species in open, naturalistic habitats designed to support animal wellbeing and conservation learning, all in service of its mission to conserve the natural world through education, science, and unforgettable experiences.

The Zoo is also home to California’s first licensed outdoor preschool, setting a new standard for nature-based early learning, and was the first AZA-accredited zoo on the West Coast to become a Certified Autism Center, reflecting its commitment to inclusive, accessible education for all. The Santa Barbara Zoo is located at 500 Niños Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93103. Visit sbzoo.org.