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SBCC’s Michael A. Goldberg Physical Education Building construction site. Photo courtesy: Kitchell

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., October 19, 2026 — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is providing an update regarding key developments under the Measure P Bond Extension – highlighting major ongoing construction initiatives, new appointments to the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC), and proactive campus environmental mitigation measures.

Progress on the Michael A. Goldberg Physical Education Building

Construction funded by the Measure P Bond Extension continues to advance on the new Michael A. Goldberg Physical Education Building. Thanks to a generous $5 million donation by Cheryl Goldberg, the building was recently named after her late husband. In addition, SBCC named the gymnasium within the building after five-decade tenured Physical Education faculty Kathleen “Kathy” O’Connor, who was a long-time champion and advocate for the new building.

Scheduled for completion in mid-2028, the facility will deliver state-of-the-art classrooms, event spaces, offices, and a new home for the SBCC Life Fitness Center—all within a smaller footprint of the previous facility.

“If you are enjoying Leadbetter beach, you can see firsthand the progress on the Michael A. Goldberg PE Building,” Shared SBCC Executive Director of Bond Projects, Shawn Dahlen. “The new Michael A. Goldberg Physical Education Building is taking shape with a slightly smaller footprint than the original facility while maintaining approximately the same overall square footage through a taller, more efficient four-story design,” said Dahlen. “In addition to modernizing the facility, the new design will improve accessibility and connectivity between the lower and upper portions of campus. New elevators and exterior stairways will provide more direct access from the lower parking lots and athletic facilities to the upper East Campus. This project represents a significant investment in SBCC’s future, providing modern facilities and improved campus access that will benefit our students, faculty, and community for generations to come.”

Additional Michael A. Goldberg PE Building updates include:

5,300 cubic yards of concrete poured.

The second story form work (gymnasium floor level) is beginning to take shape, and construction of the second-floor walls is expected to begin soon.

The PE Building project is now over one third complete, including demolition of the original building.

95% of the old PE Building concrete was recycled and diverted from the landfill.

The new facility is a four-story, 77,187-square-foot building.

SBCC’s Michael A. Goldberg Physical Education Building construction. Photo courtesy: SBCC | Student Photographer Adam Boyer

Measure P Bond Extension Next Projects

SBCC continues to plan for future campus improvements through its Measure P Bond program. As part of the first round of bond-funded improvements, campus parking lot renovations have been approved and funded. This addresses important infrastructure needs at the College’s Cliff, Schott, and Wake campuses. Repaving efforts are anticipated to begin in early 2027.

“It’s been long known that our parking lots at Schott, Cliff, and Wake campuses are in dire need of repaving,” shared Vice President of Business Services Chris Renbarger. “We are so grateful for the Measure P Bond Extension dollars to make this update to the most used part of our campuses. This is a win for our students and also for all who engage with SBCC!”

The SBCC Business Services Office has established an internal Bond Workgroup consisting of College employees to review and evaluate the extensive list of potential projects originally approved by the SBCC Board of Trustees in June 2024. These projects include facility renovations, infrastructure upgrades, and equipment replacements across the College’s campuses. Click here for a list of possible projects for the remaining Measure P Bond Extension dollars.

As part of this ongoing planning process, the Bond Workgroup is developing updated cost estimates, evaluating infrastructure needs, and reviewing project priorities to help guide future funding recommendations and implementation. This collaborative effort is intended to ensure that available Measure P Bond funds are strategically allocated to address the College’s most pressing facility and infrastructure needs while supporting long-term campus improvements.

Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC) Appointment & Environmental Preparedness

To ensure continued public transparency and fiscal accountability, SBCC has welcomed a new Associated Student Government representative, Sky Beard-Armbruster, to the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC). Some CBOC members’ term limits will end in 2027, and SBCC will share the application with the community-at-large for the SBCC Board of Trustees to review and appoint. The charge of the CBOC is to review Measure P expenditure updates and project milestones. The CBOC meets quarterly to receive regular updates. Please click here to learn more about the CBOC.

“It’s hard for our aging buildings to match the beauty of our campus,” shared Beard-Armbruster. “The importance of the Measure P Bond Extension is even stronger with the rise of the recent heat waves as well. I am honored to represent students on the Measure P Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. Our students love our campus and I hope our collective work will enhance the joys of education for years to come.”

The SBCC Michael A. Goldberg PE Building Construction Project is Preparing for Super El Niño

In preparation for the upcoming El Niño rainy season, SBCC continues to coordinate with its construction management team (Kitchell), general contractor (PCL), and the City of Santa Barbara regarding stormwater management and site protection measures.

The project maintains a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP), and storm preparedness is regularly reviewed during construction coordination meetings. These efforts are intended to manage construction-related runoff, reduce sediment migration, and protect surrounding campus areas and the coastal environment.

“The large stockpile of soil currently visible at the construction site is expected to be significantly reduced over the next several months as the material is reused for backfilling around the new building,” noted Dahlen. “The timing of this work is particularly beneficial, as it will help reduce the amount of exposed soil on site ahead of the upcoming rainy season.”

“The students have dubbed it Mount College,” noted Superintendent/President Dr. Erika Endrijonas. “The construction crews are making serious plans to take down the giant pile of excess soil; as we know, the site of the Michael A. Goldberg Physical Education Building is next to a main water flow from the Mesa to the ocean, and we want to prevent any additional debris flow and flooding ahead of the rainy season.”

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).