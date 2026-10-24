This 2026 election season has been one of the most exhausting ones in my memory, even this time as a noncandidate. Along with the circus-like distractions in Washington, this campaign season has been contentious with political party and ideological influences that deflect attention away from important local issues. There is a lot at stake for the city that we love, and your vote matters as much as ever.

The demand for lock-step loyalty has been graphically demonstrated by the published criticisms of our own Congressmember for endorsing Eric Friedman. It sounds ironically Trumpian, adding to the tiresome atmosphere surrounding this year’s election.

I have very rarely endorsed candidates as a matter of personal policy. Members of City Council need to function as individuals as opposed to mouthpieces for special interests and political parties. This year, however, party politics and social ideologies have injected themselves to a greater level than I can remember, with requirements for specific litmus tests and fealty. My endorsement has one simple standard that I find essential to our future as a city, and that is service to the entire community above any political designation, ambitions, or ideological beliefs. Each councilmember must be mindful that they serve every resident of the City of Santa Barbara, regardless of district.

I have endorsed three candidates, all with whom I’ve spent many hours and meetings talking about the essential priorities for our city’s future. Each of them have their own political allegiances, ideological beliefs, and backgrounds, but the common thread is the priority of community first. We may not agree on every issue, but all are willing to subordinate their own ambitions or desires for the greater common good. That may sound quaint, particularly in this era of challenging established ethics and norms, but we need to rise above the noise of politics and bring the entire community back into focus.

I’m endorsing Eric Friedman for Mayor, Monte Wilson for 4th District Councilmember, and Cevin Cathell for 5th District Councilmember. They are here to serve you, not any political group and are not running to launch a political career.

This is a golden opportunity for a community service reset and to have a council that will focus on all of us who populate this incredible city.

That opportunity is at the ballot box. Please exercise that privilege.

Randy Rowse is mayor of the City of Santa Barbara.