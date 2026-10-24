This spring, the federal government jeopardized our local energy supply and thousands of potential new jobs by spending $232 million in taxpayer dollars to buy back and terminate two existing offshore wind leases off the Central Coast. Despite this, new polling finds that a majority of Santa Barbara County residents support offshore wind energy off our coast and oppose the recent lease buyouts. It’s time for our region to intentionally prepare so we can reap all of the local economic and energy benefits that offshore wind will bring.

A public opinion poll completed by UC Santa Barbara’s Community Labor Center and The 2035 Initiative this summer shows that 57 percent of Santa Barbara County residents support offshore wind development off the California coast, outweighing opposition by 39 percentage points. This polling is the first of its kind for our region, providing direct feedback on offshore wind from 2,316 residents across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.

Energy demand is steadily rising, and our gas prices continue to fluctuate thanks to reliance on a volatile global oil market. Santa Barbara residents know that fossil fuels aren’t the answer. Offshore wind provides a steady supply of reliable power at times of peak demand, helping to stabilize energy prices and support the local economy. California’s offshore wind industry could support 14,890 construction jobs and 1,720 operation and maintenance jobs by 2045.

But in buying back two Central Coast offshore wind leases, the Trump administration has stalled progress towards offshore wind and forced developers to reinvest in oil and fossil fuel-based energy production outside of California. Polling results reveal that 73 percent of Central Coast residents oppose these buyouts, and a supermajority of Santa Barbara County residents support the State of California taking action in response. Further, 78 percent support California investing in port and transmission infrastructure to ensure our communities can transition to clean energy, and 76 percent support California continuing to try and develop offshore wind as a renewable energy source. We want to move forward, not back.

We recognize that offshore wind is an important opportunity for our region: Poll respondents prioritized local hiring, living wages, and job training as their top potential benefits from offshore wind. Community benefit agreements (CBAs) with offshore wind companies can formalize these commitments. Santa Barbara has a long history of providing power for the nation, and we can and should lead the transition to clean energy. By negotiating CBAs that reflect our communities’ actual priorities, our region can benefit from the union jobs offshore wind will bring to workers in construction, engineering, and many other fields.

In September, the State of California filed lawsuits against the Trump administration and wind developers over unlawful buyouts of offshore wind energy leases in California, a move supported by 75 percent of Central Coast residents. This is a strong first step by the state, and we can’t afford to slow down locally either.

While these buyouts are disheartening, they give us an opportunity to ensure that offshore wind and other clean energy development is done as responsibly as possible. We need to continue to prepare for offshore wind by gathering community input and funding research to understand and mitigate potential impacts. We can also build the infrastructure needed to support clean energy projects, such as port facilities, workforce training centers, and transmission lines.

We have the time to cultivate this new energy resource responsibly. To do it right, however, those of us who live on the Central Coast need to make our voices heard. The many benefits that residents want to see will only be realized if we create meaningful opportunities for involvement, with the State of California, with potential wind developers, and with each other. Presenting a collaborative and coordinated regional response will show others that even in the face of forced re-investment in fossil fuels, Santa Barbara residents are making progress toward an affordable clean energy future.

Alexandra Brown-Law is a master’s student at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at UC Santa Barbara, and is the Offshore Wind Community Engagement Coordinator for the UCSB Community Labor Center.