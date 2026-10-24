As a local photographer who has attended numerous S.B. Unified School District debates, I’ve had a front-row seat to our district’s challenges. Valerie Amparan is precisely the leader we need to guide us forward.

Our schools face heavy realities: declining enrollment, urgent facility needs, the fight to save Santa Barbara Community Academy, and students with dyslexia whose needs still go unmentioned by the district. Most critically, we must confront the painful anti-Black racism that has harmed our students for far too long.

Amidst these challenges, Valerie understands that every child deserves to feel seen, protected, and inspired — starting with the arts, which give vulnerable students a vital reason to stay engaged and thrive.

Valerie brings both the financial expertise to steady our budgets and the compassionate heart to uplift those who need it most. She supports the science of reading, transparent LCAP [Local Control and Accountability] funding, and genuine community collaboration.

Beyond her sharp fiscal mind, Valerie stands out for her character. She approaches complex issues with humility, kindness, and grace. At a debate, she honestly acknowledged she will make mistakes, but promised to listen intently, learn, and stay accessible.

Lasting change requires working together under a leader who stands up against injustice and treats everyone with genuine warmth. Valerie has both. I am deeply grateful she is running.