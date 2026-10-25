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SANTA BARBARA, Calif., — 805title, a Latino-founded and owned independent title and escrow company in Santa Barbara, is announcing that the California Department of Insurance has granted it licensing in every county in the state. The company also recently received its Arizona license for title and escrow, and it confirmed that 805title of Nevada has been operating since June 2025. With these approvals, 805title now serves clients across three of the West’s most active real estate markets.

“Independent title companies win on speed, innovation, and service, and that’s what took us from the 805 to three states,” said Sergio Gonzalez, CEO and President of 805title. “Being licensed in every California county, and now in Arizona and Nevada, means the agents, lenders, and families who trust us can keep working with us wherever their next transaction is. As a Latino-founded company, we’re also proud to show what ownership and opportunity look like in an industry where too few people see themselves represented at the top.”

805title was co-founded by Gonzalez and his wife and business partner, Galen Callahan, who serves as Vice President of 805title and as President and CEO of 805escrow. The expansion builds on steady growth. 805escrow was founded in 2018 and grew more than 20% a year. Since 805title launched in 2022, the combined companies have grown more than 30% year over year.

The company’s growth is supported by technology it built in-house, including 805close, which gives agents and lenders real-time visibility from open to close, and the TitleKing CRM, which powers its internal sales team.

About 805title

805title is a Latino-founded and owned independent title and escrow company headquartered in Westlake Village, California with offices in Santa Barbara and Las Vegas. Co-founded in 2022 by Sergio Gonzalez and Galen Callahan, 805title operates alongside its sister company, 805escrow, founded in 2018; both are under the same ownership and leadership. 805title provides title insurance and escrow services to real estate professionals, lenders, and consumers in California, Arizona, and Nevada. Learn more at 805title.com and 805escrow.com.