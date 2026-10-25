Cruz Palubicki scampered into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:31 remaining, and the Allan Hancock Bulldogs came from behind to defeat Santa Barbara County rival SBCC 35-28 on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros have suffered numerous lopsided losses this season but put together a determined effort against Allan Hancock and led for the majority of the game. A methodical offense and stingy defense put SBCC on the precipice of its first victory of the season, but the long-awaited breakthrough was not to be.

“I’m proud of them. We just have to find a way to finish it at the end,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos. “We were right there, and that kickoff return really hurt us. You’ve got to get it done to win against a good team.”

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-0 lead after a one-yard quarterback sneak by Max Perrett with 13:32 remaining in the second quarter. The five-play, 15-yard drive was set up by an interception from freshman Allan Hancock linebacker Santiago Gonzalez.

However, the Vaqueros came to life late in the first half. Tua Rojas connected with running back Levi Cavalli on a nine-yard touchdown pass with 3:52 remaining in the first quarter, cutting SBCC’s deficit to 10-7.

On the first play of the ensuing Allan Hancock drive, SBCC defensive back Mason Eagal came down with an interception. Eight plays later, Rojas threaded the needle to Aidan Woods for a seven-yard touchdown with 42 seconds remaining in the first half, giving the Vaqueros a 14-10 lead.

“All credit to them. They came out to play tonight, and we didn’t. They were more prepared than we were,” said Allan Hancock coach Rick Aguilar. “The record doesn’t show anything on any given night when you play a well-coached team like that.”

SBCC sent the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, giving Allan Hancock excellent field position, and a roughing-the-passer penalty helped the Bulldogs get into field goal range. Matt Koff kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, cutting Allan Hancock’s deficit to 14-13.

SBCC discovered a potent rushing attack in the third quarter with both of its top backs, Oscar Anoia and Cavalli, on the field. Cavalli rushed for 43 yards on five carries during the drive, setting up a two-yard touchdown run by Anoia out of a wildcat formation. The score gave the Vaqueros a 21-13 lead with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Aidan Good found a seam down the middle and exploded for a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown, trimming the Bulldogs’ deficit to 21-20.

Aidan Woods hauls in a touchdown catch from Tua Rojas. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

SBCC pinned Allan Hancock at the one-yard line with a well-placed punt. Two plays later, Mauricio Hernandez Ponce forced a fumble that Nelson Smith recovered for a defensive touchdown, putting the Vaqueros ahead 28-20 with 12:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, Allan Hancock responded with a seven-play, 69-yard drive capped by a three-yard touchdown run by Trevin Young. A false start on the two-point conversion attempt forced the Bulldogs to kick an extra point, preserving a 28-27 lead for the Vaqueros with 7:39 remaining.

After picking up one first down, the Vaqueros were forced to punt, and Allan Hancock took over with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

On a crucial third-and-six from the 50-yard line, Max Perrett rolled out and tossed a 47-yard bomb to Lawson Potter, who was brought down at the three-yard line. Palubicki punched in the go-ahead touchdown on the next play, and the Bulldogs converted the ensuing two-point conversion on a play-action pass from Perrett to Jordan Tittes, extending their lead to 35-28 with 1:31 remaining.

SBCC’s last gasp got off to a rough start when Rojas was injured on the second play of the drive. Brooks Trimmer entered the game on third-and-10 from the 35-yard line and immediately ripped off a 21-yard pass to Kerek Kato.

However, on fourth-and-11 from the 44-yard line, Trimmer was sacked by Santiago Gonzalez, securing the victory for Allan Hancock.

With the win, Allan Hancock improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the National Division Northern Conference. The Bulldogs face a crucial matchup against Mt. San Antonio next week that will decide the conference title.

SBCC dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in conference play.