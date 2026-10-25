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Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for a spooktacular afternoon of Halloween fun in Downtown Santa Barbara! This Saturday, October 24, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, families are invited to bring their little ghouls, goblins, superheroes, princesses, and other costumed characters downtown. More than 50 downtown businesses are participating in this free, family-friendly event, offering a safe and festive way for children to celebrate Halloween while families explore downtown and support local businesses. Look for the orange “Trick-or-Treat” window signs to find participating locations handing out treats and goodies. Costumes are highly encouraged!

A map of participating businesses can be found here.

Participating businesses include:

State Street: Chicken Little, Crossroads Trading Company, Blenders In The Grass, Joe’s Cafe, Mizza Artisan Pizza & Italian Cuisine, M.Special Brewing Company, SBIFF McHurley Film Center, World of Magic Halloween, State Street Axe Club, Wear & Roam, Cali-Forno Pizzeria, Taqueria Santa Barbara, Aegean SB, Santa Barbara Pizza House, Opal Restaurant and Bar, Art & Soul, The Painted Cabernet, The Red Piano, The Barber Shop, Courtney Burke, SB Urban Flea Market, Game Seeker, The Granada Theatre, Institution Ale Co., and Above & Beyond Body Arts.

Paseo Nuevo: 805 University, Bath & Body Works, Bonika Boutique, Bungalow West, Evaluz Design, GAP, GAP Kids, Hollister, Inspire, iProtech, Miss Behavin’, M.Sky, Neez Goodz, Pacsun, SB Urban Flea Market, Seaside Makers, Te Amo Jewelers, T-Mobile, Tokyo Japanese Lifestyle, Victoria’s Secret, Viva Santa Barbara, Zitzilin Imports, 805 Boba, California Pizza Kitchen, Eureka!, Panda Express, El Chisme Bakery, Sweet Creams, Sweetaly Gelato, Ace of Fadez Barbershop, Center Stage Theater, Layla Threading, Museum of Contemporary Art, and WorkZones.

The Halloween fun doesn’t stop at trick-or-treating! Downtown businesses are also getting into the spirit with the annual Downtown Halloween Decor Contest, transforming their storefronts into spooky and creative displays. Judging will take place on Friday, October 23, so take a stroll downtown to admire the festive decorations and enjoy the Halloween atmosphere!

To find out about other happenings around downtown, visit DowntownSB.org and sign up for our newsletter here.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.