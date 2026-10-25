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BUELLTON, Calif. — Buellton Union School District, Jonata Middle School and Oak Valley Elementary School have been named to the 2026 Educational Results Partnership (ERP) Honor Roll, recognizing strong academic achievement and student success. This marks the second consecutive year Jonata Middle School has earned the distinction.

Presented by Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that uses data to identify successful educational practices, the Honor Roll recognizes public schools and districts for sustained academic performance, improvement over time and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

The 2026 recognition is based on publicly available California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) results from 2024 through 2026. ERP’s analysis examines achievement in English language arts and mathematics, highlighting schools and districts that deliver strong results across student populations, including students from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The award represents more than a single year of successful test scores. It recognizes a sustained commitment to helping students build essential academic skills and expanding opportunities for success.

For Buellton Union School District, recognition at both the school and district levels reflects the shared efforts of students, teachers, support staff, school leaders and families. Jonata Middle School’s second consecutive honor demonstrates continued academic success, while Oak Valley Elementary’s recognition highlights the strong foundation being built for younger learners.

The district celebrates these accomplishments and thanks its school community for its dedication to student learning. These honors reinforce the district’s commitment to high expectations, continuous improvement and helping every student thrive.

More information about the ERP Honor Roll is available at honorrollschools.com.