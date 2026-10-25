Carpinteria Residents Gain Expanded Access to Household Hazardous Waste Disposal at UC Santa Barbara’s Community Hazardous Waste Collection Center

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CARPINTERIA, Calif., October 22, 2026—As of October 1, Carpinteria residents can dispose of household hazardous waste for free at the Community Hazardous Waste Collection Center (CHWCC) at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) campus in Goleta. The facility is available to residents on most weekends and accepts a wider variety of household hazardous waste than the City’s twice-monthly collection, providing a convenient additional option for safe disposal.

“The CHWCC is a valuable addition to the City’s hazardous waste program, providing more opportunities for residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste,” said DeLayni Millar, Environmental Program Manager. “The City’s goal is to make hazardous waste disposal as easy as possible to keep our community and environment clean, safe, and healthy. We encourage residents to take advantage of this additional resource and our other existing services.”

What to Know Before You Go:

Location: 565 Henry T. Yang Drive, Building 565 (Environmental Health and Safety Building), UCSB campus, Goleta

Hours: Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Sundays, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Free for residents. No appointment needed.

Proof of residency: Required. Bring a driver’s license, utility bill, or vehicle registration.

Limits per trip: Up to 125 pounds of solid waste or 15 gallons of liquid waste. Larger loads may be turned away.

Accepted Items: All items accepted through the City’s Antifreeze, Battery, Oil, and Paint (ABOP) collection, plus:

Aerosol cans

Cleaning products

Pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers

Pool chemicals

Car batteries

And more.

Closures: The center is closed during rain events and on the weekends closest to Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. Call (805) 882-3602 to confirm operating hours during these periods.

Businesses: Businesses may use the center on Fridays by appointment only, for a fee. Call (805) 882-3602 for more information.

Access to the CHWCC is an addition to the City’s existing hazardous waste disposal program. Carpinteria’s twice-monthly ABOP collection* and annual Household Goods and Hazardous Waste Collection Day** will continue without changes. All three services are funded by AB 939 solid waste fees, which are collected under state law through trash service rates to support waste reduction, diversion, and recycling.

For a complete list of accepted materials and additional information about household hazardous waste disposal, visit the City of Carpinteria’s website at cityofcarp.co/hazardouswaste or Santa Barbara County’s lessismore.org. Residents with questions about the CHWCC may also call (805) 882-3602.

*ABOP collection is held on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, January through October from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at City Hall. During the months of November and December, the event is held only on the second Saturday of the month. In addition to the above items, the City accepts up to three small household electronics (for example, microwaves, televisions, handheld devices), compact fluorescent lightbulbs, fluorescent light tubes (limit six), and mercury-based thermostats.

**Household Goods and Hazardous Waste Collection Day is typically held on the second Saturday in April (weather permitting) from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at City Hall. Most items are accepted at this annual event. The following items are NOT accepted: biohazards, nuclear waste, explosives, and tires.