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CARPINTERIA, CA — October 22, 2026 — The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District officially completed the acquisition of 2330 Lillie Avenue on Monday, October 19, 2026, securing the future home of Summerland Fire Station #62. The landmark announcement was shared by Fire Chief Dan Stefano and Board President Suzy Cawthon on behalf of the District during a Tuesday evening community town hall hosted by the Summerland Citizens Association (SCA).

The acquisition represents the culmination of a search spanning more than two decades. Finding a suitable location in the geographically constrained coastal community was previously complicated by limited available land, active fault lines, and complex environmental considerations.

The new property sits just a short distance from the existing station at 2375 Lillie Avenue. The current structure is more than 100 years old, has long since exceeded its functional service life, and suffers from severe space limitations and tight proximity to Highway 101. Relocating the station is a long-overdue public safety priority to provide firefighters with a safe, seismically sound, and modern facility.

By retrofitting the existing building at 2330 Lillie Avenue, the District aims to establish a modern station while preserving the property’s distinctive architectural character and small-town charm.“Securing our new property at 2330 Lillie Avenue for our Summerland fire station is a monumental win-win that was over 20 years in the making. As a proud Summerland resident, I know how much our community values itsheritage and its public safety, and I also know how desperately our firefighters need a safe, modern station that can truly protect us. Finding land that could clear our unique geographic challenges, like local fault lines, required over two decades of hard work and refusal to give up. This is a huge win for Summerland and a huge win for the future of our public safety.” — Board President Suzy Cawthon, Summerland Resident

Fire Chief Dan Stefano echoed those sentiments, thanking the Summerland Citizens Association for hosting the community meeting and expressing his appreciation and gratitude to the CSFD Board of Directors for their engaged leadership and stewardship, as well as to the collective CSFD team, past and present. He recognized the resolve, patience, and behind-the-scenes work of the many individuals whose valued contributions over several years made reaching this milestone a reality. He also highlighted the valued role and contributions of the Carpinteria-Summerland Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 3368, every step of the way.

“This is an extraordinary moment in time for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and the entire Summerland community. We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to bring our station into the heart of downtown Summerland, while preserving and thoughtfully retrofitting a community landmark to serve our firefighters and the community for generations to come. Our priority now is moving forward with transparency and partnership alongside our neighbors to ensure this project honors the safety, character, and small-town spirit that make Summerland so special.” — Fire Chief Dan Stefano

Because the new site is close to the existing station, the District will maintain uninterrupted emergency response services throughout the entire planning and construction process, with an end goal of notably enhancing the delivery of emergency services and connection with the community. The upgrades will also strengthen regional mutual aid coordination with neighboring agencies across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

For additional details, community members can contact the District’s administrative offices at (805) 684-4591.

About the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

Established in 1934, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District serves more than 40 square miles in southeastern Santa Barbara County, from the coastline to the mountains. Operating from two permanent fire stations, the District provides fire suppression, emergency medical services, wildland fire abatement, water rescue, public education and community risk reduction, responding to approximately 4,000 calls for service annually.