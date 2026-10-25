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Florence “Flo” Sasse, second from left in the front row, celebrated her 105th birthday with family members and fellow residents at Dignity Health’s Marian Extended Care Center on Wednesday, Oct. 21. | Credit: Courtesy

Florence “Flo” Sasse celebrated her 105th birthday at Dignity Health’s Marian Extended Care Center on Wednesday, Oct. 21. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Oct. 23, 2026 – This week, the community at Dignity Health’s Marian Extended Care Center (MECC) gathered for a special milestone, celebrating the 105th birthday of resident Florence “Flo” Sasse.

Born on October 24, 1921, in North Dakota, Flo’s life has spanned more than a century of remarkable history. From her early days attending a one-room schoolhouse – where she arrived by sleigh or wagon – to her career as an elementary school teacher, Flo has led a life defined by adventure, service, and resilience.

Flo’s journey has taken her across the globe, including living in places as far-reaching as Guam and Iran, before settling in Santa Maria. A devoted wife, mother and elementary schoolteacher, Flo dedicated much of her life to service, including 35 years with the Evangelism Good News team. Even after moving to assisted living nine years ago, she remained a pillar of her community, serving as an ambassador to help welcome new residents.

Family members, staff and fellow residents held an early birthday celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 21, for Flo, who officially turns 105 on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“It makes me feel very special,” Flo said of her birthday celebration. “I have lots of friends from various places – last year I think I got 150 birthday cards.”

“Flo is an inspiration to all of us here at MECC,” said Karissa Grider, the Director of Nursing at Marian Extended Care Center. “Her energy, her stories, and her grace are truly remarkable. We were honored to celebrate such a significant milestone with her friends, family, and fellow residents.”

Today, residents and staff at MECC can often find Flo enjoying the sunshine in the facility’s garden or connecting with loved ones. Flo remains an active and vibrant member of the MECC family.

“Live… just one day at a time,” Flo said when asked to share some of the wisdom she’s gained over her 105 years. “Don’t count the time, just live it. Live for today and be thankful.”

Located adjacent to Marian Regional Medical Center, Marian Extended Care Center provides patients with comprehensive care within a supportive and engaging environment. The facility features four 24-bed wings dedicated to short-term rehabilitation and long-term care for residents requiring medication management and assistance with activities of daily living. MECC offers specialized nursing, wound care, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. To ensure a holistic patient experience, the facility is supported by the MRMC spiritual care team, two social services coordinators, a discharge planner, and an active internal events department dedicated to hosting meaningful celebrations for patients and their families.

About Marian Regional Medical Center

Marian Regional Medical Center is a state-of-the-art, 191-bed medical center located in Santa Maria, California. The modern facility is home to a broad array of services including a level II trauma center, a level III neonatal intensive care unit, a nationally recognized cardiac care center, and the Central Coast’s only Comprehensive Community Cancer Program as recognized by the Commission on Cancer. Marian has been recognized for quality and patient safety and has received an “A” grade in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group.

Learn more at dignityhealth.org/marianregional.