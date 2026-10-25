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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Community Friends has worked its magic once again, transforming the back to school season into a moment of pure joy, dignity, and excitement for local youth. Driven by a deep love for their community, Community Friends Of Santa Barbara recently hosted a uplifting month long special event inviting students referred by primary and secondary schools across both Santa Barbara North and South County to come shop for their essential needs to thrive this school year. For the students who required wearing uniforms, uniforms were provided. (2026 approximate number of students in the South County 700, and in Santa Maria/Bonita North County 800).

For these children, it was about so much more than just gathering supplies. Guided by the dedicated women of Community Friends who cheerfully gave up their weekends to volunteer. Each student was given the freedom to choose their own brand new school clothes, essential classroom materials, and a few books to spark a lifelong love of reading. The room was filled with smiles, laughter, and a profound sense of belonging as volunteers helped each child find the perfect outfits to make them feel confident walking through the school gates.

This heartwarming day was made entirely possible by the local volunteers of Community Friends Of Santa Barbara. The event was fully funded by the proceeds of the Community Friends Thrift Shop, proving that every donation and every purchase directly changes a local child’s life. Community Friends extends its deepest gratitude to the tireless volunteers who poured their hearts into the weekends, and to the community whose continued support ensures that no student in Santa Barbara County has to go without.

About Community Friends

Community Friends is a volunteer led organization dedicated to supporting youth and families and 14 philanthropies, focusing on advancing human welfare across Santa Barbara County. Through its local thrift shop proceeds and passionate volunteer network, the organization funds essential community programs, clothing drives, and educational support to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.