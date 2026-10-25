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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara is proposing changes to make planning permits faster, simpler and less costly for residents and businesses, while still protecting public safety, the environment and community character. At its October 21 meeting, the County Planning Commission continued the Phase 3 zoning amendments to an additional hearing date on Wednesday, October 28, at 9 a.m.

The proposed changes are part of Phase 3 of the County’s effort to modernize its zoning rules. They are intended to make the permitting process more predictable for everyone, from a homeowner planning a small addition to a business moving into an existing commercial building.

Planning permits vs. building permits

Planning permits check that a project meets zoning rules such as location, size and design. Building permits cover construction and safety standards.

What would change?

If approved, the proposed changes would:

· Skip the planning permit for small common projects. Small structures like sheds and pergolas, heating and air conditioning equipment, and most swimming pools would no longer need a planning permit. Certain changes of use in existing commercial buildings would also qualify. A building permit would still be required.

· Simplify design review. Some smaller new homes, home additions, remodels and commercial projects would face reduced or no design review. Larger or more prominent projects would still get a full review.

· Speed up approvals. Most single-family homes and some commercial projects would have fewer steps, fewer notification requirements and fewer opportunities for appeal where the new rules allow.

Upcoming public hearing

The public is invited to attend and comment at a hearing at the Planning Commission Hearing Room, 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara:

Wednesday, October 28, at 9 a.m.: County Planning Commission Meeting Agenda and participation details: County Planning Commission Website

If approval is recommended, the Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the amendments in December 2026.

Here is a snapshot of the prior phases and other streamlining efforts.

Phase One, approved in 2025, updated and modernized the County’s lighting and sign regulations for greater clarity and consistency, and removed the outdated shopping center zone district.

Phase Two, approved in January 2026, included amendments to accomplish the following:

Faster approvals for lower-impact projects such as time extensions, small modifications, minor conditional use permits and minor development plans by shifting them to streamlined staff-level reviews.

Limited appeals for minor projects where decision-making discretion is minimal.

Standardized procedures for notification requirements and permit expiration dates to make rules easier to understand and apply.

Cleaner zoning code with outdated provisions removed, redundancy reduced, and clearer explanations of when and how regulations apply.

Modernized commercial zones to allow more mixed-use development and adjust standards in multifamily zones—such as height, setbacks, and open space—to better support housing at planned densities.

On-demand building permits

The County has also expanded its on-demand building permit program, which lets homeowners get immediate online permits for water heater replacements, electrical panel upgrades, roof replacements, solar installations, and gas, water and sewer line upgrades. More than 3,500 permits have been issued since launch, and required inspections still ensure safety.

The County recently highlighted it’s on-demand permits in the video Your County, Your Services – On-Demand Permits.

For more information on how to submit a planning and building permit go here, Planning and Building Permit Applications & Forms | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website