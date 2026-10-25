Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA—In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, scholars and Indigenous language speakers/learners have organized an evening celebrating language preservation and revitalization. The program presented by the Santa Barbara County Archaeological Society features a documentary with special regional significance: Chasing Voices: The Story of John Peabody Harrington. Producer/Director Daniel Golding (Quechan tribe) will introduce his 56-minute documentary film (originally released in 2021). The film explores the national scope and profound impact of the work of a linguist and ethnologist who graduated from Santa Barbara High School and repeatedly returned to the area in his obsessive quest to document Native American languages.

During his 50-year career, John Peabody Harrington amassed well over one million pages of notes on over 100 different Native American languages. Descendants of these last speakers are now reviving their languages thanks to Harrington and the tribal elders who trusted him enough to speak. One such descendant is UCSB Linguistics Ph.D. candidate James Yee, past chairman of the Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians. His aunt, the late Chumash Elder Ernestine Ygnacio-DeSoto, appears in the film, and this screening is dedicated to her memory.

Yee will give a welcoming statement before the screening in his ancestral language ‘alapkaswa’—the Indigenous language of the Santa Barbara region which is also known as Barbareño Chumash. After the screening, Golding and Yee will lead a panel discussion with other individuals involved in Indigenous language revitalization and answer questions from the audience.

No tickets or reservations are required to attend this free screening and discussion.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.