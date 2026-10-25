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LOMPOC, CA (October 22, 2026) – Flying Goat Cellars welcomes Randy Freeman as the latest artist featured at the Tasting Room, 1520 E. Chestnut Ct. in Lompoc. All are invited to meet Randy and see his remarkable paintings at an artist reception on Thursday, October 29, from 4-6pm. Randy is a natural bird whisperer who is able to get up close with his subject matter. Samples of Flying Goat wine paired with Angela’s SilkFudge will also be featured at the reception. Randy’s paintings are for sale and will be on exhibit at Flying Goat through the end of November. Randy and Angela are also part of the local Tai Chi martial art community.

Randy writes about himself, “I was born and raised in Iowa and learned to hunt and fish at an early age. I have always had a wide variety of interests, the art on display among them. At the age of twelve I became a self-taught taxidermist and enjoyed preparing ducks, pheasants, fish, dear heads, and even one pronghorn antelope head. I have played trumpet since the age of eleven. I like to listen to music, play vintage jazz on my vintage horn collection, dance, tell jokes, and have always been interested in cars, airplanes, and boats. I am an Air Force veteran, worked as a machinist after leaving the Air Force, then obtained my bachelor’s degree in engineering, and started as a Radar Engineer at Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1978. I rediscovered my love for art while working on a Radar upgrade in Hawaii in 1988. I attended two semesters of Life Drawing at Allen Hancock College in 1990 and retired from engineering in 2025.”

“My art is all about life and I am particularly interested in eyes. My style is mainly photo realism, and my current medium is soft pastel. I enjoy the vibrant colors and textures that can be obtained with pastel. The method I have developed consists of layers of pigment blended to provide the contrast, color and texture I am after, and uses no spray fixative. I find that fixative alters both color and texture. That is why I double-mat my work and frame behind glass. If my paintings are not exposed to direct sunlight or excessive ultraviolet light and are protected from mechanical shock and vibration, I find they can be quite permanent.”

Established in 2000, Flying Goat Cellars is an award-winning boutique winery specializing in Pinot Noir and sparkling wine. Winemaker Norm Yost was named Sta. Rita Hills Vintner of the Year in 2025. The same year Flying Goat was also honored with a Golden Bear for the California State Fair Best of Show sparkling wine and a Pacific Coast Business Times Spirit of Small Business for entrepreneurship.