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LOMPOC, CA (October 21, 2026) – In honor of Come Over October, Flying Goat Cellars is hosting a literary salon to discuss how wine has been at the center of social gatherings globally for millennia. All are invited to participate and enjoy a toast on October 28 from 6-8pm at the Tasting Room, located at 1520 E. Chestnut Ct. in Lompoc, CA. Please RSVP kate@flyinggoatcellars.com or 805-736-9032.

The mission of Come Over October is “to encourage people to invite family and friends, new and old, to come together during the month of October to share some wine and friendship. We believe that through the simple act of sharing wine, we share other things that matter— generosity, caring, and a belief that being together is an essential part of human happiness.”

This year Come Over October includes a Wine History HitList. Flying Goat Proprietor/Chief Philosopher Kate Griffith appreciates the HitList inclusion of The Parisian “Salon”. She has been hosting her own version of a literary salon once a month since January 2024. Now she’d like to invite other potential salonists to join in. Griffith explains, “We are an intimate group of writers, philosophers and dreamers dedicated to civil intellectual discourse. This is not a book club and there is no homework! We’re seeking new participants so don’t be shy.”

Established in 2000, Flying Goat Cellars is an award-winning boutique winery specializing in Pinot Noir and sparkling wine. Winemaker Norm Yost was named Sta. Rita Hills Vintner of the Year in 2025. The same year Flying Goat was also honored with a Golden Bear for the California State Fair Best of Show sparkling wine and a Pacific Coast Business Times Spirit of Small Business for entrepreneurship.