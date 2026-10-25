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GOLETA, CA, October 21, 2026 – The community’s generosity is shining bright on the Goleta Valley Library interior design capital campaign! Since launching in February 2026, the campaign (“Writing the Next Chapter”) has raised $1,225,033.95 toward its goal of $1,700,000. At 72.06% complete, the campaign is now very close to securing the remaining funds needed to bring to life our residents’ vision of upgraded furniture, new bookshelves, modern seating, reservable study pods, and refreshed spaces throughout the library.

“The honor of witnessing our patrons’ support for their home library has been simply incredible,” said City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo. “Hearing the stories of what Goleta Valley Library means to them – and what they are most looking forward to when it reopens – has been a very special experience.”

Gifts of all amounts are welcome in the campaign, as every donation received brings the library closer to its goal. Donors who are interested in being featured in the beautiful, hand-painted tile artwork installation planned for the south exterior wall of the library still have the opportunity to make a gift through the Donor Recognition Program. This vibrant art piece will feature a stunning natural scene including monarch butterflies and eucalyptus leaves and will celebrate the community’s love of literacy with a row of bright books.

The names of donors who contribute a gift in one of the designated tiers will be featured on eight-inch porcelain tiles. A limited quantity of tiles is available in the gift tiers below. As many Golden Tiles and Sunshine Tiles have been purchased to date, donations are being encouraged at $2,000 and above.

Contributions should note that the gift is intended for the GVL Capital Campaign, and can be made in four convenient ways: through the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, to the City of Goleta, and in-person at Goleta Valley Library Express. Any of these options can be used for the donor recognition program.

View the Donor Recognition Program Guide here.

Special recognition of every gift made towards the campaign will be provided separately from the donor wall to highlight the collective community generosity in support of this landmark project.

The Library is currently closed for construction during the Goleta Valley Library Americans with Disabilities Act, Safety, and Building Improvement Project. The construction project timeline remains on track to meet the completion requirements of the Building Forward Grant, the main funding source of the facility upgrades.

To learn more about the interior design and infrastructure improvements planned for Goleta Valley Library, visit our project page at GoletaValleyLibrary.org/ BuildingForward.

Thank you for helping us write the next chapter at Goleta Valley Library!

The Santa Barbara Foundation is the 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor of the “Goleta Valley Library: Writing the Next Chapter” capital campaign. As such, Santa Barbara Foundation receives all donations to the program and oversees funds are distributed in the manner intended by the committee. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.