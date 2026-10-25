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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO) has received four national honors through the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) 2026 Community Innovation Awards, recognizing innovative efforts at Escalante Meadows in Guadalupe and Harry’s House in Santa Ynez.

The awards were presented last week as part of NAHRO’s 2026 National Conference and Exhibition in Denver. According to NAHRO, the Community Innovation Awards recognize the achievements and innovation of NAHRO members while highlighting best practices in housing and community development.

HASBARCO’s four winning initiatives highlight a common commitment: creating affordable housing communities that connect residents with resources, opportunities and one another.

Escalante Meadows Community Center: Designing a Hub for Opportunity

The Escalante Meadows Community Center was recognized for its thoughtful design and its role as a central hub for services, education and community resources in Guadalupe.

When HASBARCO transformed the former Guadalupe Ranch Acres into Escalante Meadows, the vision extended beyond providing affordable housing. A new two-story, 20,000-square-foot Community Center was incorporated into the development to serve both Escalante Meadows residents and the broader Guadalupe community.

The first floor is home to an Early Childhood Education Center, while the second floor includes a Wellness Center and dedicated resident spaces offering a community room, computer lab, educational programming and a commercial-grade kitchen used for healthy cooking and nutrition classes.

Sustainability and resiliency also played important roles in the building’s design. The Community Center was constructed in compliance with CALGreen requirements and achieved GreenPoint Rated GOLD. Escalante Meadows also includes a Tesla Megapack 2 XL energy storage system, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, bicycle parking, a multipurpose trail and onsite access to Santa Maria Regional Transit.

The Community Center provides the foundation for two other HASBARCO initiatives recognized by NAHRO this year: the Escalante Meadows Wellness Center and Early Childhood Development Center.

Escalante Meadows Wellness Center: Bringing Services Closer to Home

Located within the Community Center, the Escalante Meadows Wellness Center was recognized for its approach to bringing healthcare, education and supportive services directly to residents and the wider Guadalupe community.

HASBARCO’s Housing Stability Services team is headquartered in the Community Center, where nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers and other community partners can also connect residents with services. By the end of 2025, Escalante Meadows had established partnerships with 13 community organizations, with additional collaborations in progress.

Current partnerships include two mobile health clinics providing direct medical access onsite, as well as a partnership with the local community college offering citizenship preparation, career preparation, computer skills and mature driver improvement classes. The model helps address transportation barriers by bringing services directly into a community where residents have historically needed to travel to neighboring cities to access many resources.

Escalante Meadows Early Childhood Development Center: Expanding Access to Affordable Childcare

Also located within the Community Center, the Escalante Meadows Early Childhood Development Center was honored for expanding access to affordable, high-quality childcare for families in Guadalupe and surrounding communities. The entire lower level of the Community Center serves children from six weeks old through entry into Transitional Kindergarten. Operated by Early Development Services, the center has four classrooms accommodating five age groups and provides developmentally appropriate learning environments for children at different stages of early childhood.

The program provides subsidized childcare based on household income, as well as breakfast, lunch and snacks prepared onsite at no additional cost. Families can also receive developmental screenings, parenting education, family engagement activities and referrals to health, nutrition and social service programs.

Funding through the California Department of Social Services’ Child Care & Development programs allows the center to provide free or low-cost childcare to eligible families earning less than 85 percent of the State Median Income.

Together, the Community Center, Wellness Center and Early Childhood Development Center demonstrate the broader vision behind Escalante Meadows: pairing affordable housing with accessible services and resources that support residents and the surrounding Guadalupe community.

Harry’s House Friendsgiving: Creating Community and Belonging

HASBARCO’s fourth award recognized Harry’s House Friendsgiving, an initiative designed to strengthen connections among residents of Harry’s House and neighboring Golden Inn and Village Senior in Santa Ynez.

The inaugural 2025 event brought residents, staff, community partners and volunteers together for a shared celebration centered on relationship-building and inclusion. Over 50 residents attended the event, which also highlighted organizations that have contributed to the success of Harry’s House.

Rather than approaching Friendsgiving solely as a holiday meal, Harry’s House used the gathering as an intentional community-building opportunity, providing residents with a welcoming environment to share a meal, connect with neighbors and strengthen relationships with staff and community partners.

“These four awards are a tremendous honor because they reflect what we strive to accomplish

throughout our organization: creating communities where people have access not only to quality affordable housing, but also to the services, opportunities and connections that help them thrive,” said HASBARCO Executive Director Bob Havlicek. “We are especially proud to see the work taking place at Escalante Meadows and Harry’s House recognized on a national level.”

NAHRO presented 193 Awards of Merit and 17 Awards of Excellence nationally in its 2026 Community Innovation Awards program. NAHRO describes the program as a way to give national recognition to member achievement and innovation, highlight best practices in housing and community development, and build a resource of successful approaches from communities around the country.

For HASBARCO, the four awards underscore an approach to affordable housing that extends beyond the construction and preservation of homes. From childcare and healthcare access to sustainability, education and opportunities for social connection, these initiatives demonstrate how housing can serve as a foundation for stronger communities.

ABOUT HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA (HASBARCO)

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara was formed in 1941 by Resolution of the County Board of Supervisors. The Board appoints the Housing Authority’ seven-member Board of Commissioners, although it operates as a stand-alone public agency. In furtherance of its mission, the Housing Authority has an associated 501c3 nonprofit, Surf Development Company. HASBARCO currently owns and manages more than 1,450 affordable rental housing units in Santa Barbara County, including six permanent supportive housing developments. The Housing Authority also administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and other types of rental assistance. For more information, go to http://www.hasbarco.org/.