Lompoc Unified’s 2026 California School Dashboard Shows Fewer Suspensions, a Graduation Rate Above the State, and Gains for English Learners

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LOMPOC, Calif. — Lompoc Unified School District’s 2026 California School Dashboard results show progress in student engagement, school climate and English language development. The district earned the Dashboard’s second-highest rating, Green, for both its suspension rate and its graduation rate, and met the standard on all five local indicators.

Positively, suspensions are on a steady six-year decline. The percent of students suspended at least once fell to 3.5%, down from 4.1% last year and 6.0% in 2019. Four student groups earned Green and two earned Blue, the highest rating, including Socioeconomically Disadvantaged, Hispanic and White students.

“These results reflect the work our school teams do every day to keep students connected and in class and feeling a sense of belonging at school. Fewer suspensions and a graduation rate above the state average tell us our investments in student support are paying off. We are equally clear-eyed about reading and math, and that is where our energy is at–to improve learning for every student, every day,” said Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran.

Lompoc Unified’s graduation rate of 91.2% remains above the statewide rate of 88.1%. Graduation for students with disabilities rose 4.7 percentage points to 84.7%, also earning Green. About half of graduates (50.1%) were rated Prepared for college or career, up from 38.4% in 2019.

English learners made measurable gains. The percentage making significant progress toward English proficiency rose 3.6 points to 44.3%, earning Yellow. The percentage of English learners who moved up at least one level on the state ELPAC grew from 40.5% to 44.5%.

Chronic absenteeism among TK–8 students fell to 22.4%. That is down from 23.6% last year and from a pandemic- era high of 38.1% in 2022. Attendance improved for most student groups, including African American, Hispanic and homeless students. Science results also edged up, earning Yellow.

The Dashboard also shows where the district has to continue to improve. English language arts and mathematics both rated Orange, and several student groups, including English learners, foster youth and socioeconomically disadvantaged students, rated Red in both subjects.

On the bright side, several schools outpaced the district in the core academics. Buena Vista Elementary, Los BerrosVisual and Performing Arts Academy and Miguelito Elementary earned Yellow in English language arts. Crestview

Elementary, La Honda STEAM Academy and Vandenberg Middle School earned Yellow in mathematics.”We celebrate the progress, and we owe our students and community honesty about the areas where we need to grow. We are deepening our focus on Universal Design for Learning so every lesson is designed for every learner.

We are proud of the work of our schools and our teachers to embrace this shift. We are renewing our collaborative teams and building a PLC culture of collective learning, where teachers learn together and measure success by the impact on students. Each school has established a coalition of staff to guide the school through this process. And we are expanding co-teaching and growing after-school and summer learning so intervention provides additional learning opportunities without replacing key initiatives, such as physical education and the arts,” said Brian Jaramillo, Assistant Superintendent of Education Services.

The district’s response includes expanded co-teaching in ELA, math and science; Universal Design for Learning training for teachers; Extended Learning Opportunities after school and in summer; and coordinated supports at every school from counselors, social workers, and wellness coaches. This year the district has launched targeted attendance outreach to families through ParentSquare.

Families can view the full district and school reports at caschooldashboard.org.

About Lompoc Unified School District

Lompoc Unified School District serves about 8,800 students from preschool through adult education in Lompoc and the surrounding communities of Santa Barbara County. Learn more at http://www.lusd.org.