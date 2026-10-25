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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Central Coast, CA, October 21, 2026 – People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has been selected by the Southern California Association of Nonprofit Housing (SCANPH) as the recipient of the 2026 Developer of the Year Award, presented as part of the Homes Within Reach Awards program. The award recognizes SCANPH member organizations that consistently demonstrate creativity, innovation, and perseverance in overcoming challenges to expand affordable housing opportunities.

Presented annually at the SCANPH Conference, the Developer of the Year Award honors a nonprofit housing developer whose work exemplifies excellence in affordable housing production, community impact, and long-term commitment to residents.

People’s Self-Help Housing was selected for its decades-long commitment to addressing the diverse housing needs of California’s Central Coast through a community-centered approach and a fully integrated housing model. Serving a four-county region that spans 30 jurisdictions across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, and Monterey counties, PSHH develops housing solutions that reflect local priorities and respond to the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Unlike many affordable housing developers, PSHH brings every major function in-house, including acquisition, development, financing, general contracting, property and asset management, and resident services. This integrated approach allows the organization to move projects efficiently from concept to completion while maintaining long-term stewardship of each community.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff, residents, partners, and supporters who believe everyone deserves a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home,” said Ken Triguiero, PSHH CEO & President, “We are honored by this recognition and remain committed to meeting the region’s growing housing needs.”

With new rental and for-sale developments underway across the region, PSHH continues to expand pathways to housing stability and economic opportunities. This recognition from SCANPH reflects the organization’s enduring commitment to creating affordable housing and strengthening communities throughout the Central Coast.

To learn more about People’s Self-Help Housing, please visit pshhc.org.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,200 rental units, and employs over 250 team members. For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org.

PSHH acknowledges the Indigenous Peoples and unceded territories that our organization now occupies. We recognize the YTT Northern Chumash, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash, Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians, Cruzeño Chumash, and Salinan elders, current and future generations as the protectors of these lands. To read the full land acknowledgement, visit pshhc.org/IDEA.