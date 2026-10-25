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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, October 21, 2026– United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 29th Annual Red Feather Ball achieved another year of success, supporting community programs and services across United Way’s core focus areas. This year’s gala, themed Infinite Horizons, welcomed donors, partners, and community members to celebrate United Way’s growing impact. The event was sponsored by title sponsor, U.S. Bank, and 20+ additional corporate and individual sponsors and underwriters. Thanks to generous sponsors, 100% of event proceeds will benefit the children and families United Way serves through its programs.

Since 1997, the Red Feather Ball has given donors an opportunity to support local programs that continue to make a significant impact on the trajectory of local children and families. Held in Santa Barbara Historical Museum on October 9th, this year’s event benefited the entire program suite from United Way, which includes programs like the award-winning Fun in the Sun summer learning program, the Resiliency Grants individual assistance program, and the organization’s disaster response funds and programs.

“Your trust in United Way, your investment in what we do together, is the reason we exist. It’s why we continue to lead with purpose. It’s why we are building toward a future where every student and every family has access to the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive,” said Steve Ortiz, CEO. “Our community needs us to show up differently. With a passion for excellence. For innovation. For dignity. And for sustainability. Not just to serve Santa Barbara today, but to build a Santa Barbara that is stronger tomorrow and for generations to come.”

The gala also premiered the organization’s annual video, featuring clients, partners, and supporters across each of its focus areas. Interviews included Cesar, a local student scholar participating in the award-winning Fun in the Sun summer learning program along with his teacher, Diana Herrera; Norma, a resident who benefitted from a Resiliency Grant when she lost her job of 20 years; Terrance Howard from the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority, and Yukiko Irie, from the Cottage Health Orfalea Children’s Center.

“The value of United Way in Santa Barbara is that all the dollars that are raised stay locally, and that’s what really makes this area special. We are never left asking where United Way is because they’re usually right in front of us before we even ask for them to be there,” said Garry Mac Pherson, University of California Vice Chancellor of Administrative Services. “We’re very fortunate to be here and to have that partnership with them.”

The 29th annual Red Feather Ball exceeded fundraising expectations, joining the top three most successful years in the event’s history for total event proceeds. These funds will be used to support key program expansions as United Way’s key partnerships with community partners and organizations continue to grow.

To learn more about United Way of Santa Barbara County and its initiatives, visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org . To view the organizational highlight video, visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org.

Thank you to the 2026 Sponsors:

Title Sponsor: U.S. Bank

Platinum Sponsors: Zegar Family Foundation, Carrie Towbes & John Lewis

Gold Sponsors: American Indian & Health Services, City National Bank, Manchester Capital Management

Silver Sponsors: Casa Dorinda, Cottage Health, Kayne Anderson Rudnick, Mosher Foundation

Bronze Sponsors: Cliff & Diane Lundberg, Cameron & Julie Heider-Gray, CenCal Health, John & Susan Hanna, Julie Morley, Klein DeNatale Goldner, Marsha Kotlyar, Mercer Advisors, Montecito Bank & Trust, Northern Trust, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Stratus Hydration, Paul Didier, Village Properties

Event Design & Production: Merryl Brown Events

Photography: Isaac Hernandez de Lipa, David Mendoza III

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement, financial empowerment, and crisis response and recovery. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.