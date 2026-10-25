Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Local Partners Host Special Screening of “Into the Unknown” Documentary Honoring Randolph Mantooth

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Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association, invites the community to a special one-night-only screening of Into the Unknown: The Paramedics’ Journey on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the SBIFF Riviera Theatre and Film Center, 916 State Street, Santa Barbara.

The evening will include a special tribute to Santa Barbara native and longtime emergency medical services advocate Randolph (Randy) Mantooth, best known for his iconic role as firefighter/paramedic Johnny Gage on the groundbreaking television series Emergency! The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Into the Unknown takes audiences behind the scenes into the lives of paramedics across the country. The film explores the challenges, sacrifices, and emotional toll of a profession dedicated to helping others during their most difficult moments, while also highlighting the courage, compassion, and commitment of those who serve. It examines the evolution of emergency medical services and the profession’s future.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department and its Air Support Unit are among the agencies featured in the documentary. The screening offers a rare opportunity to showcase the extraordinary work of local firefighters, paramedics, and air operations personnel while honoring Randy Mantooth’s remarkable legacy and lifelong dedication to the EMS profession.

Screening Details

• Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

• Time: 7:00 p.m.

• Location: SBIFF Riviera Theatre and Film Center

• Address: 916 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA

For tickets and more information, including the trailer, visit intotheunknowndoc.com.