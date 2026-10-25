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SANTA YNEZ, CA – October 21, 2026 – The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic (SYTHC) will salute veterans with free dental services at its fourth annual Veterans Smile Day event on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the clinic’s Dental Department, located at 90 Via Juana Lane on the Santa Ynez Reservation. The event will provide veterans with complimentary dental exams, professional dental cleanings and oral health assessments, as well as blood pressure and diabetes screenings. Appointments are required, and new patients are welcome.

Following their appointments, veterans will receive gift bags containing oral hygiene products and a military pin, along with complimentary pastries and refreshments. During last year’s Veterans Smile Day event, more than 20 military veterans received complimentary dental and health services.

The annual event is made possible through the volunteer efforts of the clinic’s Dental Department team, including dentists, registered dental assistants and dental hygienists, who donate their time and expertise to provide preventive and diagnostic care to veterans as a gesture of gratitude for their military service.

“Behind every uniform is a person whose needs do not disappear when their military service ends,” said Dr. Mike Savidan, Dental Director for the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic and a United States Air Force veteran. “This event is a meaningful opportunity to support our veterans by ensuring they have access to the high-quality dental care they deserve.”

Veterans Smile Day provides dental care to veterans regardless of income or insurance status. Now in its fourth year, the event was established to recognize military veterans by providing access to complimentary healthcare services while thanking them for their service to the nation. The annual event is organized by Savidan, who served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force from 2005 to 2009, and reflects the Dental Department’s ongoing commitment to community outreach through annual programs such as Veterans Smile Day and Give Kids A Smile.

Veterans interested in participating are encouraged to call the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic at 805-688-7070 to reserve an appointment.

Located on the Santa Ynez Reservation at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez, SYTHC accommodates more than 26,000 patient visits per year, has an active patient population of over 9,200 and employs 68 team members. The staff specializes in the highest standards of quality health care through modern medicine and cultural traditions. While the clinic’s comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to Chumash Community Members, the clinic also treats non-native patients of diverse ethnic backgrounds with unique needs. The facility accepts Medicare, Medi-Cal and most major insurance plans.

The clinic is an unincorporated instrumentality of the tribe and is part of the Indian Health Service (IHS). SYTHC is also a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that receives grant and third-party funding as a mature contractor.